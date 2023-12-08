MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the suspect who reportedly charged thousands of dollars worth of purchases on stolen credit cards.

Memphis Police responded to a vehicle burglary at the Wolf River Greenway on Thursday, November 30.

According to police, between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. that afternoon, a man broke into a vehicle in the parking lot and stole the victim’s credit cards.

The suspect reportedly used the credit cards and charged more than $9,000 worth of merchandise and gift cards.

Memphis Police say the suspect was last seen wearing gray pants, a gray Nike ball cap, and a green Stall & Dean jacket.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.