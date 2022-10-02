MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police said he was firing shots as passing drivers in Nutbush.

Kwandwo Poe has been charged with aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a handgun after police responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of Rockwood.

A man advised police he was inside his vehicle parked across the street and then heard multiple gunshots nearby. Reports indicate the man saw Poe shooting in his direction.

The man said Kwandwo shot at another vehicle driving down the street. The man said he was afraid and got out of his car. Then, the man spoke with Kwandwo and he said, “they be speeding here.”

Police went to investigate and detained Kwandwo on Rockwood Street. He refused to speak with officers. When officers patted him down, they found a black holster and an empty magazine.

Investigators said they saw a black handgun inside the house in plain view. A search warrant was obtained for the home, and officers collected multiple 9mm shell casing from the porch and the side of the street.

Kwandwo was taken to 201 Poplar where he refused to give a statement. He has a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on October 3.