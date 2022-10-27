MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A five-story apartment building with 287 units could soon replace a vacant office supply store and parking lot on Union Avenue in the Medical District.

The Houston-based developers for The Vic on Union will go before the Downtown Memphis Commission’s Design Review Board next Wednesday.

Staff has recommended approval of the development at 785 Union, across from Health Sciences Park.

“By replacing low-density suburban retail with high-density urban apartments, the proposed project represents another step toward achieving a more livable Medical District,” staff said.

The residential portion of the building will front Union Avenue, with a seven-story parking structure on Walnut Street, according to plans submitted to DMC. The project application notes the developers were approved for a PILOT tax incentive earlier in October.