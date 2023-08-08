MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the most dangerous intersections in Memphis are on Riverdale Road, and eight of the top 10 intersections with the most wrecks are in Southeast Memphis or near the airport, according to information released by Memphis Police to city council on Tuesday.

More than 100 accidents have been reported this year at Riverdale Road and Winchester Road. Another 82 were reported at Riverdale and Shelby Drive. Those are the two highest totals anywhere in the city.

American Way seems to be another problem spot — there have been 68 wrecks reported at American Way and Lamar this year, and 62 at American Way and Getwell.

Intersections on Shelby Drive, Lamar and Winchester appear more than once on the list.

The two main trouble spots in other areas are Poplar at Parkway, with 68 wrecks, and Sycamore View and Summer, with 62 wrecks.

Click the icons on the interactive map above for more information.