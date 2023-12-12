MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Satanic Temple plans to host its “After School Satan Club” at Chimneyrock Elementary School in Cordova.

The club will start the program on January 10 in the school’s library and run through the spring semester, according to an announcement posted on Facebook Tuesday morning.

The Satanic Temple claims to be a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a figure who represents “championing the human mind and spirit.” The group says the club does not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology.

They said there will be various activities centered around the Seven Fundamental Tenets, including science and community service projects, puzzles and games, nature activities, and arts and crafts.

The news spread around social media Tuesday, with some parents expressing concern.

“Chimney Rock Elementary y’all… is literally having an after school event called The After School Satan Club..Get right with God before it’s too late,” one Facebook use wrote.

Others were more supportive.

“If you don’t like it, don’t have your student join, simple as that. Allow others to practice their religion of their choice,” another wrote.

WREG reached out to Memphis-Shelby County Schools for a statement regarding the group’s attendance at Chimneyrock Elementary. They said the following:

“We understand that some of you have questions regarding the recent approval of a facility rental to The Satanic Temple, a federally recognized non-profit organization.

As a public school district, we’re committed to upholding the principles of the First Amendment, which guarantees equal access to all non-profit organizations seeking to use our facilities after school hours. This means we cannot approve or deny an organization’s request based solely on its viewpoints or beliefs.

Board Policy 7002 outlines this commitment, allowing community groups and government entities to rent school property outside of school hours. These gatherings are not school-sponsored and are not endorsed or promoted by Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

The Satanic Temple, recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) public charity, falls under this policy and has the same legal rights to use our facilities after school hours as any other non-profit organization. It will be renting the facility in January, after school. You may read more about the organization in an online news story from the Washington Post.

We understand that this topic may raise questions. Thank you for your understanding and continued partnership.“

A district spokesperson said MSCS facilities are rented out to several organizations.

For instance, the Good News Club meets at Chimneyrock Elementary weekly, the spokesperson said. That group’s website describes the program as “a clear presentation of the Gospel and an opportunity for children to trust Jesus as savior.”