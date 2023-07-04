MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed his grandmother to death, claiming it was his “best option.”

Monday, Memphis Police responded to a wounding call in the 4200 block of Rosewind Circle in Hickory Hill. A man, later identified as Gregory Cole, told the dispatch that he had killed his grandmother.

Once they arrived, they found Cole sitting in the dining area with a bloody knife on the table. Next to Cole was his grandmother lying on her back, surrounded by blood.

The grandmother has multiple stab wounds to her neck and cheek area, police say.

Cole was taken into custody, where he admitted to the crime. He stated that stabbing his grandmother was his “best option.”

He is charged with First-Degree Murder and is set to appear in court Wednesday.