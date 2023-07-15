MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Famous rapper and actor Ice Cube went to Twitter to express his sentiments after the Big3 basketball game on Saturday night.

Ice Cube, the founder of the Big3 league, released a tweet stating, “Thank you Memphis! We had a great time. FedX Forum, thanks for nothing.”

Thank you Memphis!

We had a great time.

FedX Forum, thanks for nothing. — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 16, 2023

Before that tweet was sent, Ice Cube earlier explained in a tweet that the FedEx Forum and Ticketmaster posted that the Big3 game seats were “basically” sold out, but he claims there were “plenty of good seats left”.

He said the two companies should be ashamed of themselves for how they treated the Big3 while in Memphis.

The FedX Forum and Ticketmaster should be ashamed of themselves on how they’ve treated the BIG3 in Memphis. Posting that our games were basically sold out when it was plenty of good seats left. Dirty. — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 15, 2023

The Big3 is a three-on-three basketball league that has former and international players broken up into 12 different teams. This season, those teams are expected to play in eight cities.

Ice Cube says bringing the Big3 event back to Memphis is something he had been trying to do after a three-year postponement.

“We’ve been trying to get there for at least five to six years in a row and it just didn’t work out,” said league founder Ice Cube.”

The Big3 league made its debut in the City of Memphis Saturday at the FedEx Forum and starred a player from Memphis, Derrick Byars, and a former Grizzlies player, Tony Allen.

WREG has reached out to the FedEx Forum for comment but has yet to hear back.