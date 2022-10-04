MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Texas woman was sentenced to five years in federal prison Tuesday after police found heroin inside a car battery last year, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

According to court information, investigators with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force found the drugs while searching Bereniz Cavazos’ vehicle during a traffic stop on October 6, 2021.

Police initially said the heroin was inside a car battery and described the drugs as a lethal mix of heroin and fentanyl with a street value of more than half a million dollars.

Authorities also said the shipment was enough to kill more than 2 and a half million people.

A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against Cavazos in October 2021. Cavazos pled guilty to one count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute on May 17, 2022.

Cavazos was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.