MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Drivers curious about electric automobiles can take a spin in Ford’s latest offerings at the Memphis International Auto Show this weekend at the Renasant Convention Center.

That includes the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck that will soon be made in West Tennessee.

Last year, Ford announced plans to build $5.6 billion in a Memphis-area site to make electric F-Series pickups. Production won’t begin until 2025, but Ford already has three electric vehicle models: the Mustang Mach-E, the E-transit van and the truck.

“We are investing $50 billion through the end of the decade, and our goal is by 2026 to have two million E-V’s on the road,” said Ford’s Jasen Turnbull.

Ford has set up an EV track right in from the convention center downtown where you can take a test ride in the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E.

“It’s a different visceral experience where you don’t have that RP or engine. You hit the pedal, and it just goes, said Turnbull.

The vehicles are loaded with technology and can go from zero to sixty in under four seconds.

The Mustang Mach-E, already being sold, costs anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000.

The F-150 Lightning, days away from being delivered to the first customer, will set you back $40,000 to $90,000.

With gas prices hovering around $4, more people are giving electric and hybrid vehicles a second look.

Even before stepping in the vehicles, drivers were amazed by the extra storage space under the hood,

“It’s kind of mind-blowing to look at a car, and it’s got no engine, and it’s electrical,” said Clinton Jones.

Hundreds of brand-new cars and trucks from several different manufacturers are on display at the Memphis International Auto Show.

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. So, this year it’s free.

The auto show runs through Sunday, and the doors open each day at 10 am.

For more information about the Memphis International Auto Show, click here.