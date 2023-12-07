MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Antario “Terry” Davis, a Memphis man known for the viral 2017 “Back it up, Terry” video on YouTube has finally received a new wheelchair-accessible van.

If you are unaware of “Terry” Davis, you must be living under a rock. In 2017 the “Back it up, Terry” video amassed over 15 million views on YouTube.

It’s the 4th of July. Davis lights a firework with family, while his cousin Eldraco Wooten records. Davis’ wheelchair then appears to malfunction, leaving him inches away from the live firework, while Wooten can be heard in the background yelling, “Back it up, Terry! Put it in reverse!”

Luckily, Davis was not injured in the chaos. What resulted from the viral video was a community that has continuously taken care of its beloved sensation.

A GoFundMe fundraiser in 2019 was originally started up as a way to raise money for a new wheelchair for Davis, but after thousands of dollars in donations, Quantum Rehab decided to donate a custom wheelchair to him instead.

According to the GoFundMe page, over $32,000 was raised and instead went toward a wheelchair-accessible van for Davis as well as renovations to his home to make it easier for Davis to get around.

In March of 2023, Davis’ family created a new GoFundMe to raise money for a new van, stating that the van Davis had been using was “broken beyond the cost of repair.”

Over $80,000 was raised and over 4,000 donations were made in support of Davis.

“I just wanna thank the whole world! Y’all just don’t know how much this means, how this feels, to be loved by so many people. Y’all really make me so happy. I’m proud to be an inspiration to everybody,” said Davis.