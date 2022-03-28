MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for two armed and masked men who held up a laundromat on Ketchum.

Surveillance video shows the robbers barging into O Joy Laundromat with guns drawn. It appeared one of them was carrying a rifle.

The robbery happened on March 16th about a half-hour before closing, and there were no customers there at the time.

People at the business didn’t want to talk on camera but said there was a lone employee in the store when it happened.

Police said the robbers forced him to the rear of the business, where they stole a safe containing an undetermined amount of cash.

The worker was so rattled by what happened he quit his job.

“I would quite, too,” said a laundromat customer.

The robbers left on foot, but investigators said cameras in the area captured pictures of them getting into a tan Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Suspects vehicle

One of the suspects was also carrying a black backpack, and the other was wearing stone-washed jeans.

If you recognize the robbers or have any information that can help the police, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.