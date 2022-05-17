FORREST CITY, Ark. — A man was allegedly threatened outside the St. Francis County Courthouse by someone he believed was connected to his brother’s killing.

Scott Logan Sr. is grieving the loss of his 22-year-old son Douglas, killed in a drive-by shooting on May 1st in Forrest City, Arkansas. So, what allegedly happened Monday morning outside the St. Francis County Courthouse has angered him all the more.

“Ain’t nothing going to bring him back, but I want justice served,” Logan Sr. said. “I was going to clear the courthouse if I had to. I’m not about to lose another son.”

We’re told Logan’s other son was in court on a previous charge and spotted someone he believed was connected to his brother’s death. He said went outside to control his emotions.

He said that’s when he was approached by another person who “raised his shirt” and showed a pistol and said, “someone was on the way to kill him.”

When Logan, Sr. was told about the threat, he said he rushed to the courthouse.

“They was in the courthouse and they were going to shoot my other son and I told them it wasn’t going to work like that. I wasn’t about to lose another child,” Logan Sr.

At some point, Logan’s son said he feared for his life, and called a friend to bring him a pistol. But he stressed he never took the 45 Caliber handgun into the courthouse.

On the other hand, Logan Sr. admitted he had a weapon when he headed to the courthouse and intended to protect his son.

“I took a 12 gauge pump shotgun,” he said. “I left it in my truck. I drove my truck up there.”

We’re told at least one gun was taken by law enforcement, but no one was charged.

As Logan, Sr. sorts through what happened Monday, he’s demanding someone pay for Douglas Logan’s death.

“In my book, you take a life you get a life taken. You don’t take no innocent person’s life and think you’re going to get away with it,” he said.

We reached out to the St. Francis County Sheriff and the County Prosecutor’s Office but didn’t hear back. In the meantime, Forrest City Police said they are making headway on Douglas Logan’s killing and are ready to serve warrants on four of eight suspects involved.