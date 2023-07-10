MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court has denied an appeal by Jessie Dotson, a man serving time on death row for killing six people.

Dotson received the death penalty for the 2008 Lester Street murders. The victims included his brother and two nephews who were 2 and 4-years-old.

Dotson appealed his sentence in April saying he didn’t get post conviction relief funds and wanted experts to testify that he suffers from mental illness.

The state Supreme Court said the lack of funds did not deny him a full and fair post conviction hearing.