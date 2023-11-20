MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Monday, there will be an increase in Tennessee Highway Patrol in Shelby County, Gov. Bill Lee announced.

Beginning Monday, about 40 additional troopers will assist those patrolling in the area to help support public safety efforts in the community,

On Nov. 27, an additional 15-20 troopers from across the state will join those in the county.

In a statement, Lee said, “As rising crime continues to be a reality in America, Tennessee is implementing proven crime prevention methods to keep our communities safe. I commend our THP troopers for stepping up to enhance the law enforcement presence in Shelby County and help deter criminal activity in the area.”

City and state leaders have asked the governor for more help from highway patrol to make stops on interstates and state routes as Memphis combats a wave of crime. Last week, state Sen. Brent Taylor made another request to Lee.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has made more than 21,759 traffic stops in Shelby County since January 2023.