MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for murder in Jackson, Tennessee, was captured in Louisiana by the U.S. Marshals last week.

On October 31, 2022, Jackson police officers responded to a call at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive, where a man was found lying at the bottom of the stairwell with a gunshot wound, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was determined to be deceased.

Investigators later identified 31-year-old Charles Wilson as the person responsible and arrest warrants were issued for first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Wilson was arrested in Opelousas, Louisiana, on January 13 after an investigation by the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson and Deputy Marshals in the Western District of Louisiana.

He will be extradited back to Tennessee to face charges.