MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s ban on youth transgender care is to take effect; LGBTQ advocates say this ruling is putting the health of trans youth in jeopardy.

LGBTQ+ groups across Tennessee are saying the ruling “doesn’t make any sense” after a federal appeals court overturned a district court’s ruling, allowing for the ban on gender transition care for minors.

Jenna Dunn with Jenna on Fire hosts drag shows across the Mid-South– she says this decision could have very negative consequences. “We are not hurting anybody, we are not doing anything wrong. We are asking to live and exist just like anyone else.”

The ban means doctors can no longer provide minors with services such as puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapies, and certain surgeries.

Phil Cobucci, Executive Director of Inclusion Tennessee, says that sort of care is lifesaving for trans youth. “That is care that allows them to fully be affirmed in the gender that they are meant to be.”

It’s believed the case will be appealed all the way to the supreme court. “I know there are some organizations already that are planning on suing over this also, so it is not over,” said Dunn.

Some applaud the ruling. Over the weekend, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti issued the following statement:

“The case is far from over, but this is a big win. The court of appeals lifted the injunction, meaning the law can be fully enforced, and recognized that Tennessee is likely to win the constitutional argument and the case.”

Cobucci said the back and forth is putting trans youth at risk, forcing some to stop treatment. “What that does, unfortunately, is put us in a place where the life of a trans person is then tossed in the balance.”

The Campaign for Southern Equality announced it would offer a $500 emergency grant to families needing to travel out of state for gender transition care.