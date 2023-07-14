MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A five-year-old Oakland, Tennessee, boy who has been growing out his blond mullet for nearly two years is after bragging rights for the best kid mullet in the country.

Bret Phelps is competing in the USA Mullet Championships, and it’s all for a good cause. Money raised from the online contest benefits Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors.

Bret Phelps

“My husband is military, so it’s a cause that is close to us because it’s a military foundation,” said his mother, Sheena Phelps.

Phelps said that at the age of three, Bret became obsessed with Keith Whitley’s music videos, his hair, and the whole country music outlaw vibe.

“He associated the mullet with country music hair, and so we pushed it off and pushed it off,” Phelps said. “He was like, ‘I want a mullet, I want a mullet,’ and he kept asking, so finally we gave in, and he’s been growing out his mullet ever since.”

Voting for the mullet contest is already underway. The top prize in the kid’s category is $5,000, but Phelps says her son just wants the title.

“He’s been telling us he just wants the mullet trophy. We said ‘We can definitely work on getting you the mullet trophy,'” said Phelps. “When we get to the semi-finals, we can talk to him about what we can do with the $5,000.”

Phelps said win or lose, her son plans to keep the mullet. She said Bret, who turns six next month, goes back and forth on whether he will be a rockstar or professional wrestler when he grows up.

To vote for Bret and his hair, click right here.