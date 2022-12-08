MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Mid-South parents are panicking after receiving a letter that TennCare won’t pay got their child’s care at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in the new year.

The first line of the letter reads “Starting December 31 of this year, TennCare won’t pay for you to go to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.”

Sarah Marbry is a mother of four. Her 4-year-old daughter who was born with down syndrome received the letter this week.

“I was heartbroken. I was in tears speaking to the representative from Blue Care,” Marbry said. “We rely a lot on her physicians and specialist at Le Bonheur and not being able to go there for her care is going to be detrimental for her.”

WREG reached out to Methodist Le Bonheur for answers. We received this statement that says in part, “Contract negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee are ongoing. Our goal is to come to a balanced and fair resolution before the end of the year.”

An upset Marbry made a post on Facebook that’s been shared by over a hundred families.

Marbry who lives in Hardeman County says Le Bonheur is the only major hospital in the area. She and others could be forced to drive to Vanderbilt which is costly.

“A lot of these children on BlueCare are disabled children, low-income families, children in foster care,” she said.

In a statement, Blue Cross Blue Shield says it understands concerns.

“Tennessee employers and BlueCross members are always asking for help with the rising cost of health care, and we’re working to negotiate a new contract with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare that will bring them in line with other providers in the Memphis market.”

“Insurance companies want to make more money. Hospitals want to make more money. Medical providers want to make more money,” Marbry said. “I understand that but I just don’t think our children should have to suffer in the process.”

If an agreement is not reached by the end of the year, TennCare says it will help patients transition their care.