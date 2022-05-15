MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of dollars in damage was caused at a downtown apartment complex after a rash of car break-ins overnight at the South Bluff apartments.

Residents tell WREG that 30 vehicles were broke into Sunday morning in a matter of a few hours.

“This is home and home is suppose to be safe,” one tenant said. “My basic needs don’t feel like they’re being met here right now, and I’m completely livid, trying to keep peace, but I’m very upset.”

Investigators are not saying much about the crime, but residents believe the thieves were specifically targeting electronics and guns. As residents continue to pick up the pieces, they are calling for enhanced safety measures.

Data from MPD shows that 114 crimes have been reported in the South Bluff area over the last year, and the majority of them are property crimes.

“No, they’re not doing enough or in fact I don’t feel like nothing is being done right now and there should be more,” a tenant said. “There should be patrols, there should be cameras, there should be safety and preventative measures to make sure that we are safe.”

To get the attention of the apartment’s management, tenants are planning to hold a protest this week. In the meantime, some have decided this latest break-in was the final straw.

“I got 27 plants. I don’t want to have to move all my plant babies,” a tenant said. “I don’t want to have to readjust due to unprecedented circumstances. However, if nothing is being done, I’m going to have to choose me.”

WREG reached out to the apartment’s management about residents’ safety concerns and have not heard back as of yet.