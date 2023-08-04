MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime is a major problem throughout the city of Memphis with apparently very few solutions, and one apartment complex has been plagued by more than 70 cases of theft, robberies, and carjackings in this year alone.

Inside the University Gardens Manor on North Cabana Street in North Memphis, some people who live here say they face their share of problems every day.

“I do know how they’re not fixing anything over here,” Stacy Chalmers said.

One thing they want to be fixed is crime. Memphis Data Hub crime data shows since the beginning of the year there have been more than 70 reports of theft, burglaries, and carjackings at this apartment complex.

WREG’s cameras spotted parked cars with shattered windows and others being towed. Many tenants didn’t want to talk on camera about the crime problem, but others who work in the area did.

“I’d be like any other Memphian. I’m tired of it,” Ryan Throneberrey said. “It’s not going to get any better until we start at home and start with policing and start there.”

One of the latest robberies and carjackings at University Gardens happened on August 2. Police say 19-year-old Key’Sean Woods pointed a gun at a man and carjacked his vehicle.

But his luck ran out the next day. Woods was apparently so bold he came back to the apartments but was spotted by police who arrested him.

As he was being taken into custody, another woman saw Woods and said he’d stolen her car. Woods has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

“I hope that we can get past this and I hope that we can improve everything and figure out what we need to do, and I hope again it starts in our homes,” Throneberrey said.

WREG was not able to get a comment from the apartment management.