MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Ten neighborhood watch groups each received a $2,500 Crime Prevention Grant to help improve their communities, the Memphis Police Department announced.

Mayor Jim Strickland spoke at Monday night’s event and handed out the awards. Police Chief CJ Davis was also at the event along with several members of the Memphis Police Department.

Organizations that received the grant include Kirby Oaks HOA Inc., Memphis Dawah Association, Orange Mound Collaborative, Palmershire Park Community, Rozelle Annesdale Area Association, The Wrenwood Group, WASHED Corp., Berryhill HOA, Calvary Creek Subdivision, and the Downtown Neighborhood Association.

The money is used to buy security cameras, add lighting, and clean up the community.

As of this year, 264 neighborhood watch groups have received the grant.