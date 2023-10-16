MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers in a stolen car robbed a McDonald’s at gunpoint, then crashed into a police cruiser on Lamar Avenue and ran before they were taken into custody early Monday, Memphis Police say.

At 3:20 a.m., police say several males in a silver Infiniti pulled up to a McDonald’s drive-through at Winchester and Mendenhall. A passenger got out of the back and pointed a weapon at employees, who fled.

No employees were injured, but the suspects were able to get cash out of the safe. Police put out a broadcast for the vehicle.

At 3:25 a.m., officers spotted the vehicle used in the robbery. Police say the vehicle crashed into a squad car at Lamar and Semmes in the Cherokee area, and two males ran away.

The two suspects, ages 15 and 16, were taken into custody and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with non-critical injuries from the crash.

The officer also was taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries.

Police say the car had been reported stolen from a hotel on Millbranch Road on Sunday.

No charges have been filed. Police are investigating.