MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four teens are facing a list of charges after a wreck in a stolen car this week.

According to Memphis Police, an officer was patrolling the area of Jackson Avenue and Warford Street Thursday afternoon when he drove up on an accident involving an Infiniti and a Chevrolet van.

Photo provided by MPD

After the suspects were taken into custody with the help of a witness, the driver of the van told police two more suspects fled from the vehicle. Officers found the other two suspects and placed them in custody after a foot chase.

Officers later discovered that the Infiniti was stolen from the Edgewater Apartments.

Police say one of the passengers had 23 grams of marijuana, three guns and two drug scales in a backpack at the time of his arrest. Another passenger had a stolen gun in his waistband at the time of his arrest.

The driver of the stolen car was identified as 18-year-old Tequavious Brown.

The other three passengers were 17.

Photo provided by MPD

Brown was charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, failure to exercise due care, theft of property $10,000 – $60,000, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture/deliver/sell marijuana, four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest and resisting official detention.

He is due in court April 5.

Two of the passengers were charged with theft of property $10,000 – $60,000, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell marijuana, evading arrest on foot and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon. The third passenger received similar charges along with four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.