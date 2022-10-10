MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two juveniles charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason- Williams could learn whether they will be tried as adults today.

A hearing in juvenile court is scheduled for Monday morning.

The pastor was gunned down during a carjacking in the driveway of her Whitehaven home on July 18th.

Two juveniles and an adult were arrested and charged.

The pastor’s family has split on whether the boys, both 15, should be tried as adults. Her husband is in favor of it, but some of her children have said it’s not what their mother would have wanted.

The judge delayed last month’s hearing until today to allow the teens to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The judge said she also wanted to review the teens’ past history, including school records.

More time was given to prosecutors to share police body cam video with the defense.