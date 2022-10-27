MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two teens have been charged after a 30-year-old man was carjacked in Millington on Saturday.

According to Millington Police, the teens stole the victim’s 2008 Toyota Highlander while he was dropping off a customer in the area of Montgomery and Rockford. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle.

Two days later, an officer saw the stolen vehicle traveling on Raleigh Millington near Big Creek. Police said officers attempted to pursue the vehicle, but they eventually stopped for the public’s safety.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied on Montgomery Street. Officers did find two rifle shell casings inside.

Detectives later received information that led to 18-year-old Jesus Najera and the 16-year-old’s arrest. Three handguns and an AR Style rifle were recovered when officers searched Najera’s home.

Guns recovered from home (Courtesy: Millington Police Department)

Najera is charged with carjacking and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony. He is currently out on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on November 18.

Police say the 16-year-old was also charged but they did not specify the charges. The teen was taken to Juvenile Court.