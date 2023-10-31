MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens were arrested after police say they were responsible for vandalizing a fountain at a new park in Oxford, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Abigail Fuqua, 19, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Madison Brown, 18, of Davidson, North Carolina were charged with felony malicious mischief.

Oxford Police say on October 24, the women defaced the globe fountain at Pocket Park next to Oxford City Hall. Surveillance photos showed the suspects pushing the globe off of the structure.

Courtesy of Oxford Police Department

When the two suspects pushed the globe, they also disconnected the electric pump that sends water out the top of the art feature.

Tuesday, police said the cost to repair the damage was around $4,700, which including the fountain structure and plumbing.

Fuqua and Brown were each taken before a Municipal Court judge for their initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.