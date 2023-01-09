File photo of a Porsche Cayenne at an auto show in 2019. (Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers in a stolen Porsche were caught with guns and drugs at a Cordova shopping center, Memphis Police said.

Memphis Police said they and a unit from Bartlett Police responded to a vehicle prowler call around North Germantown Parkway and Cordova Road at 2:30 Friday afternoon.

They spotted a stolen white Porsche Cayenne and say they saw the vehicle prowling around several parking lots until three suspects got out at a shopping center at Germantown and Dexter Road and tried to run.

Police caught them. Inside the car, police say they found two handguns, one of them stolen, plus marijuana, mushrooms, and oxycodone.

A 16-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys were each charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000, three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and two counts of attempted burglary, possession of a deadly weapon during a dangerous felony, and a long list of drug charges.