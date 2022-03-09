MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after police say they committed two robberies and attempted a third within one hour in Parkway Village on Tuesday.

The first robbery occurred on the 1600 block of Getwell around 8 p.m. The victim told police two men in a silver Chevrolet Impala robbed him at gunpoint.

Shortly after, police say they were called to the 3400 block of Dungreen after another robbery involving two men in a Impala was reported at 8:34 p.m.

Police said the suspects struck the victim in the face with a gun after they realized the victim did not have anything they could take.

At 8:53 p.m., officers responded to a third robbery at the Verano Townhomes on Frankie Carolyn Drive. Police say the victim was robbed and struck in the face with a gun.

At 9 p.m., MPD located the Impala with a drive-out tags outside of the Verano Townhomes on Knight Road and Winchester.

Officers attempted to pull the Impala over, but the suspects fled and crashed on Knight Arnold and Lamar.

The two suspects were identified as Anthony Thorton and Terrance Richardson, both 19 years old.

Police said they found marijuana, a handgun and a ski-mask.

Both suspects were charged with multiple crimes including aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm, and aggravated assault.

Thorton was additionally charged with evading arrest in an automobile, evading on foot, violation of vehicle registration and disregarding a red light.

Richardson was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent.