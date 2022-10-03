SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon.

Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before.

Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance before initiating a traffic stop. That’s when the male suspects, ages 17 and 18, sped away.

Police said after stop sticks were used to flatten two tires, the suspects continued northbound on Highway 51 and disregarded the red light at Rasco Road. This resulted in a two-vehicle crash.

The two armed suspects ran away in opposite directions after the car was disabled at the intersection.

Police said one suspect was caught in the roadway and the second suspect was hit by an unmarked detective unit after he was seen running towards businesses.