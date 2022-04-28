MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested two teens in connection with a South Memphis shooting that left a 16-year-old injured.

Memphis Police say 19-year-old Preniago Baines and a 17-year-old boy have facing a list of charges, including attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police say the shooting happened April 20 on Mississippi Boulevard near East Georgia Avenue. Officers responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. that night.

Police say the 16-year-old victim told investigators he was giving two people a ride. The victim reportedly told officers the two people started attacking him when he got out of his vehicle.

Memphis Police say the victim ran away for safety. The two suspects then started shooting at him with what police call a “fully automatic handgun.”

The victim was shot once. Police say he went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police say investigators quickly developed Baines and the 17-year-old boy as suspects. Police say Baines, also known as “Skat/Lil Squid”, is a known gang member.

In addition to facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges, Baines is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, and two theft of property charges.