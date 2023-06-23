MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 19-year-old was out of jail on bond for multiple counts of carjacking when he shot and killed a man during an attempted carjacking in South Memphis last week.

Daniel Robinson and Tayshun Wooten, 17, have both been charged with first-degree murder in the man’s death in the 1800 block of Cloverdale.

Police said Robinson and Wooten were driving a stolen 2017 Hyundai Sonata when they crashed it at Barksdale and South Parkway on June 17. They reportedly walked away from the crash.

Memphis Police said the pair were caught on camera approaching the driver on Cloverdale in white ski masks and firing several shots at his vehicle when he tried to drive away.

Police said after the shooting, Robinson and Wooten walked one street over to North Dianne Circle and carjacked the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. The victim said one of the carjackers was bleeding from the head. In Robinson’s mug shot, you can see he had a wound on his forehead.

Daniel Robinson

The owner of the stolen Hyundai Sonata didn’t want to be identified but said the car was taken from her home on Charter in southwest Memphis by two to three males with guns.

She said they fired several shots at her and her boyfriend when they tried to stop them. It was all caught on camera

“I just want to cry again because that scared me so bad,” she said. “We are just cussing like, ‘You all are stupid trying to take my car.’ Then as soon as we opened the door, they started shooting.”

Police recovered at least four shell casings. The victim said one bullet hit her house with her two children inside. She said she knew her car had been totaled but had no idea about the other crimes.

“It’s sad to hear all this. It’s crazy,” she said. “It’s these young kids. I just don’t get it.”

Robinson and Wooten are also charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony.

Investigators said Robinson admitted to taking part in the attempted carjacking on Cloverdale and killing the driver.

He is scheduled to go before a judge on Monday.