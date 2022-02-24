MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager was indicted by a grand jury on murder and other felony charges in connection with a deadly shooting on Beale Street last year.

Dorian Seay, 17, was indicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree felony murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bond, District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said in a release.

The victim, Dylan Lovell, 23, of West Memphis, was riding with a friend on Beale Street between Main Street and Front Street around 9:45 p.m. on April 17, 2021.

According to the district attorney:

“While they were stopped in traffic, someone in a nearby group commented on their car and two from the group then approached. Lovell was holding some play money and one of the men, identified as Seay, tried to grab it. When he failed, he pulled a gun and fired one time, striking Lovell in the chest. “The victim’s friend drove up to several police officers nearby for help. They began first aid after calling paramedics, but Lovell was pronounced dead soon after he was taken to a hospital.”