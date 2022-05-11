MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Jackson, Tennessee teenager has been captured after being wanted for a shooting that killed two teens in April.

Jadan Bills, 19, of Jackson was captured Tuesday by US Marshals at a motel in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Bills is accused of firing shots into a car at a busy Jackson intersection on April 29.

Four people were hit during the shooting.

Two teens, ages 18 and 16, died from their injuries.

Bills will be extradited back to Tennessee where he will face several charges including first-degree murder.