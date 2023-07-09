MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage boy and a woman were injured in a shooting in North Memphis early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Bellevue at 1:52 a.m.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say a 29-year-old woman, who was also shot on Bellevue, was found in the 1900 block of Bonnie and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.