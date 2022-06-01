MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after police say he sped off in an Impala full of marijuana, striking on officer during a traffic stop in Parkway Village.

Memphis Police pulled over a car driven by Dominique Gause, with two passengers, at Mount Moriah Road and American Way on Tuesday when they say he disregarded a red light around 3:30 p.m.

The officer “smelled raw marijuana coming from the vehicle” and asked Gause to step out of the car, a police report stated.

Gause refused and when the officer tried to open his door, they say he sped off, hitting the officer with the door of Impala. He then almost hit two employees of a car dealer as he drove through the lot.

Officers deployed stop sticks to flatten Gause’s tires, but not before they say he threw a bag out of his window.

Police said that bag contained marijuana, digital scales and baggies. A loaded gun also was found in the car.

Gause is charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and a long list of traffic-related violations.

The two passengers were released without charges.