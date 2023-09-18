MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen was wearing an ankle monitor when he shot and killed a 19-year-old last month in the Soulsville area, according to police.

The 19-year-old, Jalen Murray, was shot and killed in the alley that now has orange and blue flowers with balloons in remembrance of him.

Memphis Police say just one month after turning 18 years old, Eugene McShane shot and killed Murray after leaving YouthBuild that day with a group of other boys.

A witness said when they got to the alley he heard McShane tell Murray to give him his gun. That’s when McShane killed him, went through his bag, and took the gun.

Investigators say McShane was wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time of the shooting. That monitor placed him at the same location where Murray was located when he called 911.

Eugene McShane

The alley is just a few houses away from YouthBuilds, which is a community program working to give Memphis teens a second chance at education and getting a job.

The Executive Director, Jeffrey Higgs, says that both of the teens were students.

“That person came out of the juv(enile) system,” Higgs said. “That’s one of our partners. So he got a chance and another chance.”

“That was just terrible, but we can’t condemn all youth because of the actions of one,” Higgs said.

“The young people involved are no longer in the program. We can’t have that,” Higgs said. “What we have to do as the adults in the room is make sure we’re supporting programs like this.”

The Juvenile Court Clerk’s office said McShane was wearing an ankle monitor after he admitted to committing an aggravated robbery on July 15, 2022.