MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old wanted in the shooting death of a teen in Hickory Hill was captured by U.S. Marshals Tuesday.

On July 15 around 3 p.m., Memphis Police responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of Wild Rye Lane where they found a teenage victim with gunshot wounds near an apartment pool. The victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased.

Several other victims sustained gunshot wounds and were treated at Baptist East Hospital and St. Francis Hospital, according to police records.

U.S. Marshals Service said MPD arrested a woman in connection to the shooting the following day. After continuing to work on the case, detectives obtained an arrest warrant out of Shelby County Juvenile Court for a juvenile suspect believed to be involved in the shooting.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force adopted the case and developed information on where the suspect could be located.

Tuesday morning, Deputy Marshals and Task Force Officers said they went to a residence on Waterstone Oak Way in Memphis. They knocked and announced their presence at the door, and the teen surrendered.

The 15-year-old was arrested without incident or injury and was transported to a juvenile detention facility. He is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated assault.