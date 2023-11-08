MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old wanted in a 2022 triple shooting at an Orange Mound market was arrested Tuesday after police say he robbed two people at gunpoint in Midtown.

Keishun Scott was locked up on three counts of attempted murder, four counts of reckless endangerment, theft of property, evading arrest, and failure to appear in a misdemeanor case.

On March 17, 2022, two men and a woman were shot while standing outside the Speedy Corner in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. One of the victims was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest but survived.

Speedy Corner in the 2400 block of Park in Orange Mound. WREG photo

Witnesses said several males in a dark-colored Pontiac Grand AM opened fire on a crowd, and police recovered 20 shell casings outside the store.

One of the victims identified Scott as the person who shot him and said he later messaged him and said, “How did those bullets feel?”

Aftermath of shooting at the Speedy Corner. WREG Photos

In July of 2022, Scott was accused of firing shots at two people at the Carnes Mini Mart. He was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault but failed to appear in court.

Police said Monday, Scott and another male ambushed a man and woman outside a house in the 1800 block of the Nelson. One of the victims said she had just gotten out of her Nissan Rogue when the suspects pointed an AR-style weapon at them, demanded money, grabbed her car keys, and left in her vehicle.

Investigators said Scott was arrested a day later when he and another male were spotted in the stolen Nissan Rogue at Park and Getwell. Officers said the pair refused to stop and bailed out of the car in the 600 block of Marianna Street in Orange Mound.

Keishun Scott. Courtesy: Shelby County Jail

Scott was taken into custody, but the other suspect got away. Police said Scott denied being in the Nissan or having any knowledge of the robbery.

Scott is being held on a $80,000 bond and will go before a judge on Thursday.