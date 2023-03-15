MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser woman says her 15-year-old son doesn’t want to stay in his home after coming to face with a burglary in his bedroom Tuesday morning.

Antionette McKinnie said she and her husband were at work when a prowler broke into their house on Watkins through a kitchen window.

Police said Demondo Hines broke into a house in Watkins through this kitchen window (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

She said her son, who was on spring break, was still asleep in his bed, and a friend was sleeping in the room next to his. She said her at first, her son thought the intruder was his father.

“He was making so much noise he thought it was his dad looking for something, and when he looked at him, he said that’s not my dad,” said McKinnie. “So he just laid there. Thank God he just laid there.”

She said her son waited for the man to leave his room and went to the room where his friend was sleeping, and they both jumped out a window and ran to the grocery store next door to call police.

“He got his buddy up and said get up. There’s someone in the house,” McKinnie said. “They went out the window, jumped the fence, and made it to Superlo, and his friend called his mom, and she called me. “

Teens jumped out a side window of this house and ran to the Superlo for help (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

When police arrived at the home, they said the suspect, later identified as Demondo Hines, was in the backyard. Officers said Hines went over a fence and ran through a wooded area, but he was captured one street away at Riney and Paulus.

Police said they found several empty shoe boxes in the backyard and a large black duffle bag filled with all the items taken from the home.

The backyard of McKinnie’s house (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

McKinnie said they are putting up cameras and lights around their home, and she’s not sure if she wants her son to stay there alone in the future.

“It’s terrifying. It’s scary,” said McKinnie. “It’s like now you have to rearrange your whole life. You have to come up with different plans and make sure it’s secure.”

Hines is charged with aggravated burglary and evading arrest and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be in court on Thursday.