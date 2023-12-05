DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A 16-year-old wanted in connection with an armed aggravated robbery in Dyersburg turned himself in on Tuesday, police say.

Dyersburg Police say the robbery happened on Monday around 1:30 p.m. in the Evansville community.

The teen allegedly robbed two people when they stopped to talk to him as he walked down the road.

The victims told police that the teen pulled a gun on them and hit one of the victims in the head with the weapon. The teen then took a 30-06 rifle from the victim’s vehicle and left on foot.

Police say the teen was ordered by Dyer County Juvenile Court to be held in detention.