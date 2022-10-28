MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom says her son came at her with knives after he bleached and burned most of her belongings.

Police were called to Gospel Gardens Apartments in Whitehaven on Wednesday and Thursday and took Theodore Bailey, 18, into custody.

Tatika Mosley told police her son poured bleach all over her clothing, bed, and floors Wednesday night, returned the next day, and caused more damage.

Gospel Gardens Apartments on Tulane

Mosley said when she arrived home early Thursday morning her clothes were on fire outside her apartment. She said when she went inside, Bailey charged her with two steak knives.

When police got to the scene, they said Bailey appeared to have a sweatshirt wrapped around his hands and ignored their commands. He was put into handcuffs after a brief struggle with officers.

Mosley said her son also threw her bed and more of her belongings into a dumpster. She estimated the total loss at around $8,000.

Bailey was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence, resisting arrest, vandalism, and setting fire to personal property.

Bailey was released from jail on his own recognizance and scheduled to be arraigned on November 4.