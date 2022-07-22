MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 15-year-old charged with murder and other crimes in the carjacking death of a beloved Memphis pastor was on probation for a previous carjacking, records show.

Records for the juvenile suspect, who is not being named by WREG because he has not been transferred to adult court, were obtained Friday.

They show that on Nov. 22 last year, he was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. Just a few days later on Dec. 7, he was charged with three counts of carjacking, and three counts of Possession/Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Those complaints were heard on March 25 of this year. The teen received a plea deal that included a gun safety course, community service, and a no-contact order. He was referred to Evaluation and Referral, Restitution Reserved, and Youth Services Bureau.

His probation was still active this week when he and a 16-year-old were accused in the carjacking and killing of Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams. The 16-year-old was charged with theft of property.

Williams was the district superintendent of Tennessee Western Kentucky Conference United Methodist Church and former pastor of Capleville United Methodist. She was carjacked outside her Whitehaven home Tuesday.

Law enforcement said the teens were also involved in another carjacking in Cordova later the same day.

The district attorney’s office says they will file to charge the boy as an adult.

The suspect saw a Juvenile Court judge on Wednesday. A hearing was set for Aug. 1 to determine whether he will be charged as an adult.