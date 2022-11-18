MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is facing serious charges after police say he stole an $84,000 Dodge Charger and then scammed another person out of their vehicle.

Antonio Johnson, 19, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday on two counts of theft of property, altering a motor vehicle serial number, and altering, falsifying, or forging an auto title.

Investigators said the 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack was reported stolen on Oct. 10, and a month later, the car was posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

A man who saw the ad told police he met up with Johnson and agreed to trade his 2015 Camaro and $6,000 for the Charger, court records show.

The victim said at the time, he didn’t know Johnson’s real name but said he signed over an Arkansas title with the name Antonio Johnson.

When the victim tried to register the Charger in Mississippi he discovered the title was a fake, and after contacting Memphis Police, found out the car was stolen.

Johnson was arrested after the victim reported his Camaro was stolen.

Police said they found the vehicle and Johnson at a home on Panama Street in Nutbush. They said Johnson admitted to trading the stolen Charger for the Camaro and cash.

Johnson is scheduled to be in court on Monday.