PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A family is mourning after they say a teenager was shot and killed at a large party in Panola County.

Sharron Henderson said she got a phone call no parent or grandparents ever wants to receive early Sunday morning.

“People were calling me on my phone saying ‘Ms. Sharron, Jordan got shot.’ I said ‘We are on our way. Where is he at?'” she said.

According to witnesses, the shooting happened at a yard party and concert on the 1700 block of Shiloh Road in Batesville. They said hundreds of shots rang out. One witness told WREG, “You could literally hear bullets coming through the trees.”

When it was over, 18-year-old Jordan Henderson had been shot and killed.

Ms. Henderson said her grandson had just graduated from South Panola High School and was looking forward to college.

“He told another friend or cousin, he said I’m finna go up here and see the rappers and that’s when they started shooting everybody just broke out running and I guess he just got hit,” she said. “He was working, looking forward to starting school next fall, and he was a quiet person. He used to play football. He played the drums at church. He was saved.”

We reached out to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for information on the shooting or possible suspect. We are still waiting to hear back.

The victim’s grandmother said when she spoke to law enforcement they told her there was security at the party.

“He said he had two police at the site when he was finna go tell them to cut it out because neighbors were complaining that is when the shooting started,” Henderson said.

Henderson said this after losing another loved one to gun violence.

“A gun don’t make you a man,” she said.

The family is setting up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral arrangements. When it’s available, we will link it to this story.