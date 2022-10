MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting in Parkway Village Saturday night and found an injured teen.

MPD responded to a call off the 3000 block of Perkins Road. They said that a 13-year-old was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police said they do no have a suspect at this time, and they are actively investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.