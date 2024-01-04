MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects after a teen was shot in North Memphis Thursday.

According to reports, officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of Kney Street at 11:30 a.m., where a teenage male was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the shooting took place in the 900 block of Chelsea Avenue, and the suspects are two men wearing masks.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.