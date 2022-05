MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen was reportedly shot in Hickory Hill Thursday morning.

The shooting happened on Bishop Dale Drive near Cloudburst Road. Memphis Police and the Memphis Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:20 a.m.

Sources say the 16-year-old victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

One person was reportedly detained on the scene.

This is a developing story.