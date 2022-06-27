MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was shot in the face while leaving her own birthday party in Orange Mound over the weekend, family says.

Breanna Keys was hit by a stray bullet Friday in the 500 block of Marianna Street just before 9:30 p.m. Her mother said Keys and her boyfriend were both struck while leaving her birthday party.

Breanna Keys and boyfriend

Breanna Keys during graduation

Breanna Keys hospitalized after shooting

According to police, Keys and her boyfriend were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Her boyfriend was listed in non-critical condition. Officers last reported Keys in critical condition. When WREG spoke with her mother, she said Keys is now alert and stable.

Her mother also said Keys was planning to attend nursing school, but those plans are now on hold.

Keys’ family has set up donations for her recovery:

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police. This is an ongoing investigation.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this shooting.