MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new high school graduate is recovering after he says he was shot during a robbery in the parking lot of a Whitehaven shopping center.

The scary scene played out in the parking lot of Southland mall, around 4 in the afternoon Sunday. We spoke to an 18-year-old witness, who didn’t want to be identified.

“I was just walking outside of the mall when I noticed three people was coming, pointing their guns at me, trying to take everything from me,” he said by phone.

The teen said he complied and gave up his phone, cash and jewelry.

But despite cooperating, his attackers still fired a shot. The bullet hit him in the hand before the trio took off.

The teen, who had just graduated from Melrose High the day before, said he didn’t see security during the holdup.

“Mane, stop it,” he said, addressing ongoing violence in the community.

We called the number listed as the “management team” for Southland Mall. The woman who answered the phone told us “no comment” about the incident.

It wasn’t the only act of violence against a teenager in Memphis over the weekend.

Saturday night after the Barbecue Festival, Memphis Police say they were called to Fourth and Peabody Place in Memphis’ downtown entertainment district, where they found a 17-year-old shot.

He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

At last check with police no arrests have been made following his death and no motive has been released.