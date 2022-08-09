MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after police say he ran into an MPD squad car and injured an officer Monday.

Police said 19-year-old Issac Wells carjacked a man’s Mercedes-Benz inside the Lamar Crossing Apartments. The victim told police several other men were also involved.

According to police, the men were armed with handguns and demanded the victim’s car and wallet.

MPD later located the vehicle near Raleigh-Lagrange and Hoover Drive. Officers followed the car to the area of Poplar and East Parkway where they attempted to pull the driver over.

As the officer was exiting the vehicle, police say that’s when Wells struck the squad car and made the door close on the officer’s leg.

Wells was taken into custody where he was charged with carjacking, robbery, aggravated assault to a first responder and intentionally evading arrest.